Local News

Deadly Lacey Fire Ruled Accidental

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 6, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT

Sixty-seven year-old Brenda Wright was rescued from the rear of the structure. Ms.Wright was transported to Community Medical Center for treatment of her injuries; she is listed in stable condition.

Reports indicated that there were four additional victims inside the structure. Attempts were made to rescue these victims, but the roof of the structure collapsed – forcing firefighters to evacuate. The victims were identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Wright, 34 Alaina Wright, a 14-year-old girl, and a four-month-old. The investigation revealed that the fire originated on the porch and that improperly discarded smoking material cannot be eliminated as the cause of the fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.

Michele McBride
