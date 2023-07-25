Monmouth County Commissioners call for review of Telecommunication Act of 1996

“At today's Commissioner Meeting, the Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution authorizing the retention of legal counsel to explore the legalities of the placement of electronic data Collection Systems, commonly referred to as ‘5G’ monopoles within the County of Monmouth,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Additionally, the County will be initiating an Request For Proposal (RFP) for the creation of a Master Plan related to the limitation on the placement of 5G monopoles."

To read the full resolution (#2023-0544), click here.

“This is a strong statement of support for all of our towns, especially Belmar, where residents and their borough council, have raised concerns related to the health and environmental impacts of 5G monopoles,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, visit www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook Twitter and Instagram.