Middlesex County Man Charged With Seeking Sex With Juvenile for Cash

Martin Klose, 64, of Woodbridge is charged with second-degree Luring, second-degree Sexual Assault, and third-degree Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

An investigation by members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and High Tech Bureau revealed that Klose was attempting to set up a sexual encounter with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old girl via the Internet. Klose was taken into custody without incident earlier this week.

Investigators are also seeking additional information about Klose’s activities. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Anthony Lacher at 800-533-7443.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/1182), by calling 800-671-4400 or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

Convictions on charges of this nature are commonly punishable by terms of up to 10 years in state prison, along with being subject to the provisions of Megan’s Law registration and Parole Supervision for Life.

This case is assigned to Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Competello.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.