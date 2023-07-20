Monmouth University Poll: Biden Gets Little Economic Credit

Biden earns a split decision on his handling of jobs and unemployment (47% approve and 48% disapprove). He gets a net negative rating for his handling of transportation and energy infrastructure (43% approve and 51% disapprove) and an even worse rating for his handling of inflation (34% approve and 62% disapprove). More than 7 in 10 Democrats give the president positive marks on these policy areas and more than 8 in 10 Republicans rate him negatively. Approval among independents stands at 41% for jobs and unemployment, 37% for transportation and energy infrastructure, and just 26% for inflation. These results are similar to Biden’s ratings for these three policy areas in a Monmouth poll taken last September.

“The president has been touting ‘Bidenomics,’ but the needle of public opinion has not really moved. Americans are just not giving him a lot of credit when it comes to the economy,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Some indicators suggest the U.S. economy has been recovering better than other countries from the worldwide instability and rising prices brought on by the Covid pandemic. However, just 30% of the American public believes that. In fact, 32% say the U.S. economy’s recovery from this situation is worse than other countries and another 33% say the U.S. recovery is about the same as the rest of the world.

The Monmouth University Poll finds Biden’s overall job performance rating currently stands at 44% approve and 52% disapprove. His approval number is three points higher than it has been over the past few months, but his overall rating is statistically in line with where it has been since last autumn. Just 25% of the public says the country is going in the right direction, while 68% say it is on the wrong track.

In other poll findings, Vice President Kamala Harris receives a job rating of 40% approve and 52% disapprove. These numbers have not moved much since Monmouth started polling the vice president’s job performance earlier this year. Opinion of the job the U.S. Congress is doing stands at 22% approve and 68% disapprove, which is basically in line with poll findings since last autumn.

The poll also asked about the performance of congressional leadership. Only House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries receives a net positive score from the American public (24% approve and 18% disapprove), but only 4 in 10 know enough about him to register an opinion. The other three top leaders are rated by 6 in 10 Americans, with Jeffries’ fellow Democrat in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (25% approve and 37% disapprove), and his Republican counterpart in the House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (23% approve and 39% disapprove), earning similar, albeit negative, ratings. McCarthy has become better known since taking the Speaker’s gavel in January, but his net rating is basically unchanged because both his approve and disapprove numbers have increased. The public’s lowest leader ratings are reserved for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (12% approve and 50% disapprove). As a whole, Democrats tend to be more positive about their party’s leadership than Republicans are about their own congressional leaders.

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted by telephone from July 12 to 17, 2023 with 910 adults in the United States. The question results in this release have a margin of error of +/- 4.9 percentage points for the full sample. The poll was conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute in West Long Branch, NJ.

QUESTIONS AND RESULTS

(* Some columns may not add to 100% due to rounding.)

1. Do you approve or disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president?





TREND: July2023 May2023 March2023 Jan.2023 Dec.2022 Oct.2022 Sept.2022 Aug.2022 June2022 May2022 March2022 Jan.2022 Approve 44% 41% 41% 43% 42% 40% 38% 38% 36% 38% 39% 39% Disapprove 52% 53% 51% 48% 50% 53% 54% 56% 58% 57% 54% 54% (VOL) No opinion 4% 6% 8% 9% 8% 7% 8% 7% 6% 5% 7% 7% (n) (910) (981) (805) (805) (805) (808) (806) (808) (978) (807) (809) (794)

TREND:Continued Dec.2021 Nov.2021 Sept.2021 July2021 June2021 April2021 March2021 Jan.2021 Approve 40% 42% 46% 48% 48% 54% 51% 54% Disapprove 50% 50% 46% 44% 43% 41% 42% 30% (VOL) No opinion 11% 9% 8% 8% 9% 5% 8% 16% (n) (808) (811) (802) (804) (810) (800) (802) (809)

2. Do you approve or disapprove of the job Kamala Harris is doing as vice president?



TREND: July2023 May2023 March2023 Approve 40% 37% 36% Disapprove 52% 52% 53% (VOL) No opinion 7% 11% 12% (n) (910) (981) (805)

3. Do you approve or disapprove of the job the U.S. Congress is doing?



TREND: July2023 May2023 March2023 Jan.2023 Approve 22% 18% 23% 19% Disapprove 68% 72% 68% 67% (VOL) No opinion 10% 9% 10% 14% (n) (910) (981) (805) (805)





TREND: Continued Dec.2022 Oct.2022 Sept.2022 Aug.2022 June2022 May2022 March2022 Jan.2022 Dec.2021 Nov.2021 Sept.2021 July2021 June2021 April2021 March2021 Jan.2021 Approve 26% 23% 23% 17% 15% 15% 21% 19% 23% 18% 22% 23% 21% 35% 30% 35% Disapprove 62% 69% 66% 74% 78% 77% 71% 74% 66% 70% 65% 62% 65% 56% 59% 51% (VOL) No opinion 12% 8% 11% 9% 7% 8% 8% 6% 11% 12% 13% 15% 15% 9% 11% 14% (n) (805) (808) (806) (808) (978) (807) (809) (794) (808) (811) (802) (804) (810) (800) (802) (809)





TREND: Continued Nov.2020 Early June2020 May2020 April2020 Feb.2020 Jan.2020 Dec.2019 Nov.2019 Sept.2019 Aug.2019 June2019 May2019 April2019 March2019 Jan.2019 Approve 23% 22% 32% 32% 20% 24% 22% 23% 21% 17% 19% 20% 24% 23% 18% Disapprove 64% 69% 55% 55% 69% 62% 65% 64% 68% 71% 69% 71% 62% 68% 72% (VOL) No opinion 13% 9% 13% 13% 11% 14% 13% 13% 11% 13% 12% 9% 14% 9% 10% (n) (810) (807) (808) (857) (902) (903) (903) (908) (1,161) (800) (751) (802) (801) (802) (805)

TREND: Continued Nov.2018 Aug.2018 June2018 April2018 March2018 Jan.2018 Dec.2017 Sept.2017 Aug.2017 July2017 May2017 March2017 Jan.2017 Approve 23% 17% 19% 17% 18% 21% 16% 17% 18% 19% 19% 25% 23% Disapprove 63% 69% 67% 71% 72% 68% 65% 69% 69% 70% 68% 59% 66% (VOL) No opinion 14% 14% 14% 12% 11% 11% 19% 15% 13% 11% 13% 16% 11% (n) (802) (805) (806) (803) (803) (806) (806) (1,009) (805) (800) (1,002) (801) (801)





TREND: Continued Sept.2016* Aug.2016* June2016* March2016 Jan.2016 Dec.2015 Oct.2015 Sept.2015 Aug.2015 July2015 June2015 April2015 Jan.2015 Dec.2014 July2013 Approve 15% 14% 17% 22% 17% 16% 17% 19% 18% 18% 19% 21% 18% 17% 14% Disapprove 77% 78% 76% 68% 73% 73% 71% 71% 72% 69% 71% 67% 70% 73% 76% (VOL) No opinion 8% 9% 7% 10% 10% 10% 12% 11% 11% 12% 10% 12% 11% 11% 10% (n) (802) (803) (803) (1,008) (1,003) (1,006) (1,012) (1,009) (1,203) (1,001) (1,002) (1,005) (1,003) (1,008) (1,012)

* Registered voters

[QUESTIONS 4 - 7 WERE ROTATED]

4. Do you approve or disapprove of the job Chuck Schumer is doing as Senate Majority Leader, or do you have no opinion of him?



TREND: July2023 Jan.2023 Dec.2022 Nov.2021 April2018* July2017* Approve 25% 24% 19% 21% 16% 17% Disapprove 37% 37% 37% 37% 29% 28% No opinion 38% 39% 44% 43% 55% 55% (n) (910) (805) (805) (811) (803) (800)

*Question wording was: “as Senate Minority Leader?”

5. Do you approve or disapprove of the job Hakeem Jeffries is doing as House Minority Leader, or do you have no opinion of him?



TREND: July2023 Jan.2023 Approve 24% 18% Disapprove 18% 16% No opinion 59% 66% (n) (910) (805)

6. Do you approve or disapprove of the job Mitch McConnell is doing as Senate Minority Leader, or do you have no opinion of him?



TREND: July2023 Jan.2023 Dec.2022 Jan.2020* Nov.2019* Jan.2019* Nov.2018* April2018* July2017* Approve 12% 12% 12% 21% 15% 15% 15% 10% 12% Disapprove 50% 52% 56% 39% 39% 40% 28% 38% 38% No opinion 37% 36% 32% 40% 46% 45% 57% 52% 49% (n) (910) (805) (805) (903) (908) (805) (802) (803) (800)

*Question wording was: “as Senate Majority Leader?”

7. Do you approve or disapprove of the job Kevin McCarthy is doing as Speaker of the House, or do you have no opinion of him?



TREND: July2023 Jan.2023 Dec.2022* Approve 23% 19% 12% Disapprove 39% 35% 34% No opinion 37% 46% 54% (n) (910) (805) (805)

*Question wording was: “as House Minority Leader?”

8. Would you say things in the country are going in the right direction, or have they gotten off on the wrong track?



TREND: July2023 May2023 March2023 Jan.2023 Right direction 25% 16% 22% 24% Wrong track 68% 74% 72% 73% (VOL) Depends 5% 6% 3% 1% (VOL) Don’t know 3% 4% 3% 2% (n) (910) (981) (805) (805)





TREND: Continued Dec.2022 Sept.2022 Aug.2022 June2022 May2022 March2022 Jan.2022 Dec.2021 Nov.2021 Sept.2021 July2021 June2021 April2021 March2021 Jan.2021 Right direction 28% 23% 15% 10% 18% 24% 24% 30% 31% 29% 38% 37% 46% 34% 42% Wrong track 68% 74% 82% 88% 79% 73% 71% 66% 64% 65% 56% 57% 50% 61% 51% (VOL) Depends 2% 2% 1% 1% 2% 1% 3% 1% 2% 4% 3% 3% 2% 4% 3% (VOL) Don’t know 3% 2% 2% 1% 2% 2% 2% 3% 3% 2% 4% 3% 2% 2% 4% (n) (805) (806) (808) (978) (807) (809) (794) (808) (811) (802) (804) (810) (800) (802) (809)

TREND:Continued Nov.2020 Early Sept.2020 Aug.2020 Late June2020 Early June2020 May2020 April2020 March2020 Feb.2020 Jan.2020 Right direction 26% 27% 22% 18% 21% 33% 30% 39% 37% 37% Wrong track 68% 66% 72% 74% 74% 60% 61% 54% 57% 56% (VOL) Depends 4% 4% 4% 5% 4% 4% 5% 4% 6% 6% (VOL) Don’t know 2% 3% 2% 3% 1% 3% 5% 3% 1% 1% (n) (810) (867) (868) (867) (807) (808) (857) (851) (902) (903)





TREND:Continued Dec.2019 Nov.2019 Sept.2019 Aug.2019 June2019 May2019 April2019 March2019 Nov.2018 Aug.2018 June2018 April2018 March2018 Jan.2018 Right direction 32% 30% 30% 28% 31% 29% 28% 29% 35% 35% 40% 33% 31% 37% Wrong track 56% 61% 61% 62% 62% 63% 62% 63% 55% 57% 53% 58% 61% 57% (VOL) Depends 8% 7% 6% 8% 6% 4% 7% 6% 7% 6% 3% 5% 6% 3% (VOL) Don’t know 4% 2% 2% 2% 2% 3% 3% 2% 3% 3% 3% 4% 1% 3% (n) (903) (908) (1,161) (800) (751) (802) (801) (802) (802) (805) (806) (803) (803) (806)

TREND:Continued Dec.2017 Aug.2017 May2017 March2017 Jan.2017 Aug.2016* Oct.2015 July2015 June2015 April2015 Dec.2014 July2013 Right direction 24% 32% 31% 35% 29% 30% 24% 28% 23% 27% 23% 28% Wrong track 66% 58% 61% 56% 65% 65% 66% 63% 68% 66% 69% 63% (VOL) Depends 7% 4% 5% 4% 4% 2% 6% 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% (VOL) Don’t know 3% 5% 3% 5% 2% 3% 4% 3% 3% 2% 3% 4% (n) (806) (805) (1,002) (801) (801) (803) (1,012) (1,001) (1,002) (1,005) (1,008) (1,012)

* Registered voters

9. Do you approve or disapprove of how Joe Biden has handled the following policy areas?

[ITEMS WERE ROTATED]



TREND: Approve Disapprove (VOL) Don’t know (n) Jobs and unemployment 47% 48% 5% (910) -- Sept. 2022 43% 52% 5% (806) Transportation and energy infrastructure 43% 51% 5% (910) -- Sept. 2022 43% 49% 8% (806) Inflation 34% 62% 4% (910) -- Sept. 2022 30% 66% 4% (806)

10. The Covid pandemic led to economic instability and rising prices around the world. Do you think the United States economy is recovering better, worse, or about the same as other countries from this situation?



July2023 Better 30% Worse 32% About the same 33% (VOL) Don’t know 5% (n) (910)

[Q11-34 held for future release.]

METHODOLOGY

The Monmouth University Poll was sponsored and conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute from July 12 to 17, 2023 with a probability-based national random sample of 910 adults age 18 and older. Interviews were conducted in English, and included 319 live landline telephone interviews, 480 live cell phone interviews, and 111 online surveys via a cell phone text invitation. Telephone numbers were selected through a mix of random digit dialing and list-based sampling. Landline respondents were selected with a modified Troldahl-Carter youngest adult household screen. Interviewing services were provided by Braun Research, with sample obtained from Dynata (RDD, n= 569), Aristotle (list, n= 136) and a panel of prior Monmouth poll participants (n= 205). Monmouth is responsible for all aspects of the survey design, data weighting and analysis. The full sample is weighted for region, age, education, gender and race based on US Census information (ACS 2021 one-year survey). For results based on this sample, one can say with 95% confidence that the error attributable to sampling has a maximum margin of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points adjusted for sample design effects (1.52). Sampling error can be larger for sub-groups (see table below). In addition to sampling error, one should bear in mind that question wording and practical difficulties in conducting surveys can introduce error or bias into the findings of opinion polls.





DEMOGRAPHICS (weighted) Self-Reported 26% Republican 44% Independent 30% Democrat 49% Male 51% Female 29% 18-34 33% 35-54 38% 55+ 62% White 12% Black 17% Hispanic 9% Asian/Other 67% No degree 33% 4 year degree

MARGIN OF ERROR unweighted sample moe(+/-) TOTAL 910 4.9% REGISTERED VOTER Yes 840 5.2% No 70 17.8% SELF-REPORTED PARTY ID Republican 233 9.8% Independent 404 7.4% Democrat 270 9.1% IDEOLOGY Liberal 220 10.1% Moderate 350 8.0% Conservative 321 8.3% GENDER Male 452 7.0% Female 458 7.0% AGE 18-34 151 12.1% 35-54 298 8.6% 55+ 459 7.0% CHILDREN IN HOME Yes 198 10.6% No 709 5.6% RACE White, non-Hispanic 667 5.8% Other 214 10.2% COLLEGE GRADUATE No degree 439 7.1% 4 year degree 465 6.9% WHITE COLLEGE White, no degree 306 8.5% White, 4 year degree 358 7.9% INCOME <$50K 260 9.2% $50 to <$100K 242 9.6% $100K+ 352 8.0%

Crosstabs may be found in the PDF file on the report webpage: https://www.monmouth.edu/polling-institute/reports/monmouthpoll_US_071923/