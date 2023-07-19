NJ Hall of Fame Announces 2023 Inductees

The inductees showcase contemporary luminaries and those who span the pages of American history, including former New Jersey Governor and son of Thomas Edison, Charles Edison. Other inductees include famed Giants running back Tiki Barber, singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa, and filmmaker David Chase, most known for The Sopranos.

The inductees will be honored at the 15th Annual New Jersey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. After going virtual the past few years, the Hall of Fame is excited to bring this year’s ceremony back to the red carpet at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, October 29th, 2023.

“The New Jersey greats included in this year’s Hall of Fame inductee list have made great contributions to our state’s history,” said Governor Murphy. “From sports legends to entertainment stars, business leaders to public servants and scholars, New Jersey has been graced by the likes of many influential people that have shined a light on what our state has to offer. This year’s class is among the best of them.”

“As always, this year’s New Jersey Hall of Fame inductees not only have achieved personal greatness in their chosen area but also serve as role models and mentors for future generations of leaders across our state,” said First Lady Tammy Murphy. “Our great state has produced yet another incredible group of inductees who will be cemented in history come October. Congratulations and thank you!”

“We are honored to celebrate the contributions and leadership of these New Jerseyans,” said Jon F. Hanson, Chairman of the NJHOF. “This latest class will join the 14 others we have inducted in being highlighted at our upcoming Entertainment and Learning Center at American Dream and will serve as heroes and role models for coming generations.”

The New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is:

Sports

Tiki Barber, Florham Park, former running back for the New York Giants in the National Football League (NFL) for ten seasons

Sue Wicks, New Brunswick, former basketball player for the New York Liberty in the Women’s National Basketball Association from 1997 to 2002

Performing Arts & Entertainment

David Chase**, Clifton/North Caldwell, filmmaker and creator of the Peabody Award-winning HBO drama series The Sopranos. Chase has written, produced, and directed critically acclaimed television shows. Chase recently co-wrote and produced The Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark.

Tony Orlando, Union City, singer whose career spans over 60 years, best known for his work as part of Tony Orlando and Dawn

Patti Scialfa**, Deal, singer-songwriter, guitarist and member of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band since 1984. She has been married to Springsteen since 1991

Enterprise

Finn Wentworth, Mount Tabor, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and investor in major commercial real estate and sports ventures

Josh Weston, Montclair, former CEO of small business management services company ADP and notable philanthropist

Public Service

Stephen N. Adubato, Sr.*, Newark, politician and teacher, founder of the North Ward Center

Charles Edison*, West Orange, 42nd Governor of New Jersey from 1941 to 1944, businessman, inventor, and animal behaviorist who is the son of inventor Thomas Edison

George Shultz*, Princeton, economist, businessman, diplomat, statesman, and one of only two persons to have held four different Cabinet-level posts

Arts & Letters

George Segal*, South Brunswick Township, an American painter and sculptor associated with the pop art movement. He was presented with the United States National Medal of Arts in 1999

Dorothy Porter Wesley*, Montclair, librarian, bibliographer, and curator, and first African American to receive a library science degree from Columbia University

*Being honored posthumously.

**Previous inductee, but being formally inducted this year.

The 12 inductees in the five categories were chosen out of 50 nominees after a public vote. The Hall of Fame reserves the right to announce other inductees at a later time.

