Memorial Service To Be Held For Local Teen
Madison Gerhard, a 23-year-old struck and killed in Florida was a for student at Colts Neck High School and Brookdale Community College.
After attending school at Brookdale Madison started at Florida State University and was preparing to take the Florida Real Estate Exam when she died July 8th.
West Palm Beach Police arrested the driver of a minivan who later confessed to striking “something significant” according to The Palm Beach Post.
The celebration of life memorial service will be held tonight at Shadowbrook at Shrewsbury.