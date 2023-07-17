State of Emergency Declared in NJ
Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency after severe weather hit much of the state yesterday.
The message was sent out as a tweet citing intense rainfall, flash flooding, and dangerous winds. Reports of a landslide in Warren County.
While local towns like Wall, Holmdel, and Jackson all received less than a half an inch of rain in 72 hours towns in the northern part of the state like Sparta, Hackettstown, and Branchville had rain totals of up to 4 inches in that same time frame.