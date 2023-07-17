Door Dash Thieves Arrested

According to the Asbury Park Press, the two men took three bags of food from the Door Dash counter at the McDonald’s on Route 34. The theft escalated to robbery once one of the men alledgedly threw a female employee to the ground Wednesday evening.

On Friday the Aberdeen Township Police announced that they arrested both suspects, who were caught on multiple surveillance cameras inside the restaurant. One of the men was arrested on foot in Aberdeen while the other was arrested in Marlboro.

They are currently being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

