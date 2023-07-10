© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Local News

Man Arrested in Hit-and-Run in Death of Teen Bicyclist

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 10, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT

Sixty-three year old Michael Arena was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. Police officers responded to the intersection of Whitehead and Russell Avenues in South River for a report of a collision. There they found the victim, a 14-year-old boy, who was struck by a white work van while riding his bicycle. The van fled the scene, officials said. First responders transported the boy to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. Arena was taken into custody for questioning on Friday and admitted to driving the van at the time of the crash.

