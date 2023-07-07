County to sponsor tire drop-off in Upper Freehold

“The County will host a tire drop-off program at our Highway facility located at 231 Route 539 in Upper Freehold Township from July 10-15 during the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering. “We will have a container for car tires and a container for truck and tractor tires to assist with this program.”

“Mosquitoes will lay eggs wherever standing water is present. Tires stored outside capture rainwater and become the perfect habitat for mosquitoes. An event like this will help efforts to reduce places where mosquitoes can lay their eggs,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Department of Human Services/Health. “This event also helps Monmouth County’s farming community dispose of truck and tractor tires often too big for other recycling venues. We thank the Reclamation Center and Highway Division for hosting this drop-off to help ‘Fight the Bite.’”

For more information about the County’s mosquito control efforts or about the Reclamation Center, visit www.visitmonmouth.com.