Republicans voice transparency concerns as Governor Murphy signs $54.3B budget

Part of the budget promises to boost education funding, fully fund the state's public pension and enforce a new property tax relief program for seniors. The signing came just hours ahead of a constitutional deadline Friday. Also included is a full public pension payment for a third straight year, increased spending for education and other programs including a property tax relief scheme for seniors. Democrats hail the legislation as fiscally responsible. According to the Associated Press, Republicans complain that the legislation was introduced late at night earlier in the week and without the minority party getting to view it beforehand.