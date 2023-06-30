© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Local News

County Commissioners recognize July as Park and Recreation Month

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published June 30, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT
Monmouth County Government
/

“The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is thrilled to be able to recognize July 2023 as Park and Recreation Month,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “I want to thank all of our Park System staff for their hard work while keeping our parks safe and clean for visitors near and far.”

“We are so fortunate to have the best park system in the State of New Jersey,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System. “Our employees work every day to make our park system the best. We are proud of the facilities and programs we provide to residents of and visitors to Monmouth County all year.”

For more information about the Monmouth County Park System, visit

Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
