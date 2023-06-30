County Commissioners recognize July as Park and Recreation Month

“The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is thrilled to be able to recognize July 2023 as Park and Recreation Month,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “I want to thank all of our Park System staff for their hard work while keeping our parks safe and clean for visitors near and far.”

“We are so fortunate to have the best park system in the State of New Jersey,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System. “Our employees work every day to make our park system the best. We are proud of the facilities and programs we provide to residents of and visitors to Monmouth County all year.”

For more information about the Monmouth County Park System, visit