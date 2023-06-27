Monmouth County to Launch Celebration for America’s 250th Birthday in 2026

America250 - Monmouth NJ Committee Co-Chairs Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, Esq. will highlight their plans and share their vision for the multi-year celebration.

“We would like to invite everyone to join us for the ‘America 250 Monmouth NJ’ kick-off on Wednesday, June 28, which also happens to be the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Monmouth, a crucial and pivotal event to the American Revolution,” said Director Arnone “We are excited to highlight our rich history and celebrate the beginnings of the greatest country on Earth.”

“2026 may seem like a long way off, but we are excited to embark on the journey toward this momentous event,” said County Clerk Hanlon. “Join us as we look back on the people, places, and events that have carved Monmouth’s history over the past 250 years.”

‘American250 Monmouth NJ’ will debut its website and social media handles which will be used to promote events and programs such as parades, reenactments and historical tours.

The event will feature live vocalist performances and “Lady”, a rescued New York City carriage horse now housed at Foreluck Farm in Atlantic Highlands who will make a special delivery down Main Street.

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners established the America250 – Monmouth NJ Committee to plan and provide guidance for the county’s official once-in-a-lifetime observances and celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, visit www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.