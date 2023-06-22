Monmouth County Commissioners recognize National Mosquito Control Awareness Week

“We would like to remind residents about the great services available to residents through the Monmouth County Mosquito Control Division,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Mosquito Control inspects more than 3,500 sites throughout the County each year with the goal of keeping mosquito populations low to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne disease.”

Residents are encouraged to take precautions to limit their exposure to mosquitos and mosquito-borne diseases.

“Some tips people can put into practice at their home to reduce mosquito populations include disposing of old tires, which can be a breeding ground for thousands of mosquitoes, clearing roof gutters of debris, repairing leaky outdoor faucets and changing the water in bird baths at least once a week,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Monmouth County Department of Health, which includes Monmouth County Mosquito Control. “Residents can protect themselves from mosquito and mosquito-borne illnesses by using EPA registered repellents, wearing long sleeves and long pants and limiting outdoor activities at dusk, when possible.”

For more information about Monmouth County Mosquito Control, call 732-542-3630 or go to www.visitmonmouth.com.