20 cell towers may go up along a popular Monmouth County beach

A change.org petition has gotten more than 2,500 signatures asking Verizon to scrap its plans to install 5G cell towers along Ocean Avenue. According to Verizon, the towers would resemble street light poles along the avenue in front of the beach; they claim they will help bring faster cell and internet service to the area. Critics maintain that the project would obstruct views, harm wildlife and hurt property taxes in the borough known for its boardwalk and beach.

