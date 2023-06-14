New Jersey Civil Service Commission Extends Telework Pilot Program for State Employees

The Model Telework Pilot Program was approved and established by the CSC in April of 2022 and offered the option for State employees to work from home. To date, all accounts of the Model Telework Pilot Program have been positive, demonstrating that the State workforce can effectively complete work-related tasks at home, with many divisions throughout the State seeing increased employee productivity after the implementation of the program.

As a result, Acting Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission, Allison Chris Myers, motioned to extend and continue the pilot program at the Civil Service Commission Meeting on Wednesday, June 7, in order to facilitate formal rule making procedures.

“By all accounts, our pilot telework program has been successful in accelerating the modernization of State government to reflect the reality of the workplace today,” said Governor Murphy. “This experience has enhanced efficiencies and accelerated the development of many online services to improve the way we ultimately serve the public.”

"The extension of the Model Telework Pilot is yet another way for the State of New Jersey and the Civil Service Commission to serve our State employees,” said Allison Chris Myers, Acting Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission. “We have not only witnessed an increase in work productivity from participants, but also a boost in employee morale. The COVID-19 pandemic brought on many dramatic changes in the landscape of how and where we work. By extending the Model Telework Pilot Program, we are demonstrating how important it is to continue to adapt to these changes in order to attract and retain qualified State workers.”

The pilot program’s general parameters for State departments and appointing authorities will remain the same. Parameters include:

• All departments and authorities are required to offer a telework program of no more than two working days per week based on operational need.

• Appointing authorities should make available flextime schedules and/or alternate work programs for employees who are not eligible for telework when operational needs allow.

• Employees are required to engage in an application process to determine eligibility. Both employees and managers are required to complete telework trainings as part of the approval process.

• Significant discretion shall be given to appointing authorities to consider operational needs when determining telework schedules for eligible employees.

• Each department is required to consult with relevant unions when developing their telework plans.