Governor Murphy Signs Bill Establishing the New Jersey-Ireland Trade Commission

“As a Murphy, it is an honor to bring New Jersey and my native Ireland together for a strategic partnership that will benefit our two regions for generations to come,” said Governor Murphy. “Tammy and I have had the pleasure of leading an economic mission to Ireland to meet with leaders across the country in different sectors and industries, and to truly understand what the country has to offer. I am pleased to put pen to paper to mark the start of an official partnership between our two regions and look forward to witnessing what we can accomplish together.”

The Commission, which will be an independent body “in, but not of,” the Department of State, will consist of 23 members — including 11 public members appointed by the Governor, four members of the Legislature appointed by the Senate President, two members of the Legislature appointed by the Senate Minority Leader, four members of the Legislature appointed by the Speaker of the General Assembly, and two members of the Legislature appointed by the Assembly Minority Leader. Each appointee must be selected within 90 days of today’s bill signing.

The Commission will be tasked with reporting recommendations to the Governor and Legislature within one year of its initial organizational meeting, and by February 1st of each succeeding year.

"We are thrilled to establish this commission to advance bilateral trade and investment between New Jersey and Ireland, promote exchanges, and foster mutual economic support," said New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way. "This initiative will strengthen our ties and create new opportunities for both regions."

“New Jersey and Ireland are both committed to creating an inclusive and thriving economy – one that supports entrepreneurs and hardworking families,” said New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan. “From our trade mission to Ireland last year to the creation of this commission, Governor Murphy is continuing to push forward New Jersey and Ireland’s shared economic goals of strengthening high-growth strategic sectors such as innovation and offshore wind. The New Jersey-Ireland Trade Commission will leverage both entities resources, including our highly-skilled talent pools, to boost our economies and uplift our residents.”

"This commission is a testament to the rich cultural and historical bonds we share with Ireland, a personal connection to many of us, including me. My great-grandmother was Irish, and I am among the many with cultural ties in New Jersey to Ireland. With the signing of the bill establishing the New Jersey Ireland Trade Commission, we are embarking on a new chapter in our relationship with Ireland,” said Senator Nia Gill. “This commission will strengthen our cultural and economic ties, building upon existing trade deals and fostering new investments. It will also encourage academic exchanges, opening new avenues for collaboration and mutual growth. As we move forward, I am confident that this initiative will lead to a flourishing partnership between New Jersey and Ireland, bringing about shared prosperity and deeper understanding between our communities.”

“Last year, I visited Ireland with a legislative delegation and witnessed firsthand the opportunities that exist for collaboration between our states. I am confident that the New Jersey Ireland Trade Commission will not only promote the development of trade, culture, and capital investment, but it will create an entirely new level of engagement between our largest, most prominent industries,” said Senator Anthony M. Bucco. “As we develop and grow this partnership, sectors like technology, financial services, and agriculture will benefit immensely by becoming even more intertwined. I look forward to seeing the great things that New Jersey and Ireland will accomplish when we work together.”

“This commission grows our State’s economy by forming a stronger partnership with Ireland for businesses and academic institutions,” said Assemblywoman Carol Murphy. “With our proximity to Ireland, this gives us the unique occasion to expand opportunities for our business owners, students, and all New Jerseyans.”

“I am excited that the state has taken the step towards creating a formal partnership with our friends in Ireland to support economic growth. Last year, I had the opportunity to visit Ireland with my colleagues in the Legislature as part of the national American Irish State Legislators Caucus and we were all struck by how Ireland so quickly bounced back from the pandemic. Ireland became the fastest growing economy in the EU,” said Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn. “I believe it is in our state's interest for this commission to be used to strengthen the bond that already exists between New Jersey and Ireland, and advance mutually beneficial initiatives and investments to boost both our economies."

“We welcome the creation of the New Jersey Ireland Trade Commission to facilitate increased trade and investment between our two states,” said Wesley Mathews, President and CEO of Choose New Jersey. “The Choose New Jersey Ireland Center will greatly benefit by having a state partner to collaborate with in growing trade ties between two innovation-based economies.”

“Our thriving academic and business ecosystems are a credit to the generations of Irish that came here before and built strong communities,” said Steve Lenox, Director of the New Jersey Ireland Center. “Whether it’s the technology, life sciences, clean energy, or any of the other thriving business sectors that spur our state’s economy, this commission will play a key role in letting Irish companies and entrepreneurs know that they have a welcoming home in New Jersey.”

“I was pleased to learn that Governor Phil Murphy has signed a bill establishing the New Jersey-Ireland Trade Commission. This bill indicates a strong desire to deepen two-way trade, investment and education links between Ireland and the State of New Jersey," said Ireland’s Minister of State for the Diaspora Seán Fleming. "New Jersey has more than 9 million inhabitants - of which approx. 1.1m claim Irish heritage - and it ranks in the top ten biggest economies of the United States. The state is an important source of investment into Ireland, and a growing number of Irish-origin companies also have operations there.”