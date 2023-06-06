Asbury Park Man Charged with Kidnapping, Luring 11 year-old

Raquan M. Folk, 29, is charged with first-degree Kidnapping, second-degree Luring a Child, and third-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child via Sexual Conduct.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, the victim was walking on Ridge Avenue in Asbury Park when a man later identified as Folk pulled up to her in a white Kia and convinced her to get inside, according to an investigation involving members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and the Asbury Park Police Department.

Folk then drove to neighboring Neptune Township, stopped the vehicle, and told the victim to disrobe, prompting her to ask to use a bathroom. When Folk then stopped at a vehicle service station, she ran, flagged down a passerby, and was taken to the Neptune Township Police Department.

Folk was taken into custody without incident on Thursday and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) pending a detention hearing to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court. The State is filing a motion to keep him detained as the criminal case against him proceeds.

Anyone with information about this matter or Folk’s activities is urged to contact MCPO Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443. This case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Keri-Leigh Schaefer.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendants have all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.

