Latest Monmouth University Poll: Clean Debt Deal Preferred by 2:1

Just under half (45%) of the public has heard a lot about the current federal debt ceiling debate, 40% have heard a little, and 15% have heard nothing at all. Half (50%) of American adults feel they have a lot of understanding about what raising, or not raising, the debt ceiling would mean for the U.S. economy. There are no significant partisan differences in these awareness items.



DEBT CEILING OPINION All Americans Heard a lot about issue Predictions that default will lead to significant economic problems: Accurate 42% 56% Exaggerated 30% 33% No opinion 28% 11% Debt ceiling and federal spending negotiations: Kept separate 51% 58% Tied together 25% 29% No opinion 24% 14% National poll May 18-23, 2023

Some people say the country will suffer significant economic problems if the debt ceiling is not raised. More Americans say these expectations are accurate (42%) than believe they are exaggerated (30%), although 28% have no opinion on this. Among those who have heard a lot about the current debt limit debate, a clear majority of 56% say predictions of economic turmoil are accurate while 33% say they are exaggerated. Overall, Democrats are more likely to say that expectations of economic problems from default are accurate (58%) rather than exaggerated (15%), while Republicans are more likely to have a contrary opinion (47% exaggerated and 26% accurate).

Just 1 in 4 (25%) Americans think the debt ceiling should be tied to negotiations over spending on federal programs, while half (51%) say the two issues should be dealt with separately. Among those who have heard a lot about the current debate, the number who say the two issues should be dealt with separately rises slightly to 58%. A clear majority (65%) of Democrats say the debt ceiling should be handled on its own. Republicans are evenly divided between handling the debt limit separately (37%) and tying it to federal spending negotiations (37%).

“About half the public feels they have a handle on what the consequences of a federal default would mean, and most of them want a clean deal on the debt ceiling,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

The public generally has a negative view of how all the players involved have handled the debt ceiling issue, including Biden (34% approve and 55% disapprove), the Democrats in Congress (32% approve and 55% disapprove), and the Republicans in Congress (29% approve and 60% disapprove). Still, Biden’s overall job rating – 41% approve and 53% disapprove – has not moved appreciably since Monmouth’s previous national poll in March (41% approve and 51% disapprove). Approval of the job Congress is doing on a whole (18%) has slipped into the teens from 23% two months ago.

In other poll findings, Vice President Kamala Harris receives a job rating of 37% approve and 52% disapprove. Just 16% of Americans say the country is going in the right direction and 74% say things have gotten off on the wrong track. While this rating has been generally negative over the past decade, the right direction number has rarely dipped into the teens. In Monmouth polling going back ten years, the record low for “right direction” was 10% in June 2022.

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted by telephone from May 18 to 23, 2023 with 981 adults in the United States. The question results in this release have a margin of error of +/- 5.6 percentage points for the full sample. The poll was conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute in West Long Branch, NJ.

1. Do you approve or disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president?



TREND: May2023 March2023 Jan.2023 Dec.2022 Oct.2022 Sept.2022 Aug.2022 June2022 May2022 March2022 Jan.2022 Approve 41% 41% 43% 42% 40% 38% 38% 36% 38% 39% 39% Disapprove 53% 51% 48% 50% 53% 54% 56% 58% 57% 54% 54% (VOL) No opinion 6% 8% 9% 8% 7% 8% 7% 6% 5% 7% 7% (n) (981) (805) (805) (805) (808) (806) (808) (978) (807) (809) (794)

TREND:Continued Dec.2021 Nov.2021 Sept.2021 July2021 June2021 April2021 March2021 Jan.2021 Approve 40% 42% 46% 48% 48% 54% 51% 54% Disapprove 50% 50% 46% 44% 43% 41% 42% 30% (VOL) No opinion 11% 9% 8% 8% 9% 5% 8% 16% (n) (808) (811) (802) (804) (810) (800) (802) (809)

2. Do you approve or disapprove of the job Kamala Harris is doing as vice president?



TREND: May2023 March2023 Approve 37% 36% Disapprove 52% 53% (VOL) No opinion 11% 12% (n) (981) (805)

3. Do you approve or disapprove of the job the U.S. Congress is doing?



TREND: May2023 March2023 Jan.2023 Approve 18% 23% 19% Disapprove 72% 68% 67% (VOL) No opinion 9% 10% 14% (n) (981) (805) (805)

TREND: Dec.2022 Oct.2022 Sept.2022 Aug.2022 June2022 May2022 March2022 Jan.2022 Dec.2021 Nov.2021 Sept.2021 July2021 June2021 April2021 March2021 Jan.2021 Approve 26% 23% 23% 17% 15% 15% 21% 19% 23% 18% 22% 23% 21% 35% 30% 35% Disapprove 62% 69% 66% 74% 78% 77% 71% 74% 66% 70% 65% 62% 65% 56% 59% 51% (VOL) No opinion 12% 8% 11% 9% 7% 8% 8% 6% 11% 12% 13% 15% 15% 9% 11% 14% (n) (805) (808) (806) (808) (978) (807) (809) (794) (808) (811) (802) (804) (810) (800) (802) (809)

TREND: Continued Nov.2020 Early June2020 May2020 April2020 Feb.2020 Jan.2020 Dec.2019 Nov.2019 Sept.2019 Aug.2019 June2019 May2019 April2019 March2019 Jan.2019 Approve 23% 22% 32% 32% 20% 24% 22% 23% 21% 17% 19% 20% 24% 23% 18% Disapprove 64% 69% 55% 55% 69% 62% 65% 64% 68% 71% 69% 71% 62% 68% 72% (VOL) No opinion 13% 9% 13% 13% 11% 14% 13% 13% 11% 13% 12% 9% 14% 9% 10% (n) (810) (807) (808) (857) (902) (903) (903) (908) (1,161) (800) (751) (802) (801) (802) (805)

TREND: Continued Nov.2018 Aug.2018 June2018 April2018 March2018 Jan.2018 Dec.2017 Sept.2017 Aug.2017 July2017 May2017 March2017 Jan.2017 Approve 23% 17% 19% 17% 18% 21% 16% 17% 18% 19% 19% 25% 23% Disapprove 63% 69% 67% 71% 72% 68% 65% 69% 69% 70% 68% 59% 66% (VOL) No opinion 14% 14% 14% 12% 11% 11% 19% 15% 13% 11% 13% 16% 11% (n) (802) (805) (806) (803) (803) (806) (806) (1,009) (805) (800) (1,002) (801) (801)

TREND: Continued Sept.2016* Aug.2016* June2016* March2016 Jan.2016 Dec.2015 Oct.2015 Sept.2015 Aug.2015 July2015 June2015 April2015 Jan.2015 Dec.2014 July2013 Approve 15% 14% 17% 22% 17% 16% 17% 19% 18% 18% 19% 21% 18% 17% 14% Disapprove 77% 78% 76% 68% 73% 73% 71% 71% 72% 69% 71% 67% 70% 73% 76% (VOL) No opinion 8% 9% 7% 10% 10% 10% 12% 11% 11% 12% 10% 12% 11% 11% 10% (n) (802) (803) (803) (1,008) (1,003) (1,006) (1,012) (1,009) (1,203) (1,001) (1,002) (1,005) (1,003) (1,008) (1,012)

4. Would you say things in the country are going in the right direction, or have they gotten off on the wrong track?



TREND: May2023 March2023 Jan.2023 Right direction 16% 22% 24% Wrong track 74% 72% 73% (VOL) Depends 6% 3% 1% (VOL) Don’t know 4% 3% 2% (n) (981) (805) (805)

TREND: Dec.2022 Sept.2022 Aug.2022 June2022 May2022 March2022 Jan.2022 Dec.2021 Nov.2021 Sept.2021 July2021 June2021 April2021 March2021 Jan.2021 Right direction 28% 23% 15% 10% 18% 24% 24% 30% 31% 29% 38% 37% 46% 34% 42% Wrong track 68% 74% 82% 88% 79% 73% 71% 66% 64% 65% 56% 57% 50% 61% 51% (VOL) Depends 2% 2% 1% 1% 2% 1% 3% 1% 2% 4% 3% 3% 2% 4% 3% (VOL) Don’t know 3% 2% 2% 1% 2% 2% 2% 3% 3% 2% 4% 3% 2% 2% 4% (n) (805) (806) (808) (978) (807) (809) (794) (808) (811) (802) (804) (810) (800) (802) (809)

TREND:Continued Nov.2020 Early Sept.2020 Aug.2020 Late June2020 Early June2020 May2020 April2020 March2020 Feb.2020 Jan.2020 Right direction 26% 27% 22% 18% 21% 33% 30% 39% 37% 37% Wrong track 68% 66% 72% 74% 74% 60% 61% 54% 57% 56% (VOL) Depends 4% 4% 4% 5% 4% 4% 5% 4% 6% 6% (VOL) Don’t know 2% 3% 2% 3% 1% 3% 5% 3% 1% 1% (n) (810) (867) (868) (867) (807) (808) (857) (851) (902) (903)

TREND:Continued Dec.2019 Nov.2019 Sept.2019 Aug.2019 June2019 May2019 April2019 March2019 Nov.2018 Aug.2018 June2018 April2018 March2018 Jan.2018 Right direction 32% 30% 30% 28% 31% 29% 28% 29% 35% 35% 40% 33% 31% 37% Wrong track 56% 61% 61% 62% 62% 63% 62% 63% 55% 57% 53% 58% 61% 57% (VOL) Depends 8% 7% 6% 8% 6% 4% 7% 6% 7% 6% 3% 5% 6% 3% (VOL) Don’t know 4% 2% 2% 2% 2% 3% 3% 2% 3% 3% 3% 4% 1% 3% (n) (903) (908) (1,161) (800) (751) (802) (801) (802) (802) (805) (806) (803) (803) (806)

TREND:Continued Dec.2017 Aug.2017 May2017 March2017 Jan.2017 Aug.2016* Oct.2015 July2015 June2015 April2015 Dec.2014 July2013 Right direction 24% 32% 31% 35% 29% 30% 24% 28% 23% 27% 23% 28% Wrong track 66% 58% 61% 56% 65% 65% 66% 63% 68% 66% 69% 63% (VOL) Depends 7% 4% 5% 4% 4% 2% 6% 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% (VOL) Don’t know 3% 5% 3% 5% 2% 3% 4% 3% 3% 2% 3% 4% (n) (806) (805) (1,002) (801) (801) (803) (1,012) (1,001) (1,002) (1,005) (1,008) (1,012)

5. How much have you read or heard about the recent debate over raising the federal debt ceiling – a lot, a little, or nothing at all?



May2023 A lot 45% A little 40% Nothing at all 15% (n) (981)

6. How much do you feel you understand what raising, or not raising, the debt ceiling would mean for the U.S. economy? Would you say you understand this a lot, a little, or not at all?



May2023 A lot 50% A little 40% Not at all 9% (VOL) Don’t know 1% (n) (981)

7. Some people say the country will suffer significant economic problems if the debt ceiling is not raised. Do you think these claims are accurate or are they exaggerated, or do you have no opinion on this?



May2023 Accurate 42% Exaggerated 30% No opinion 28% (n) (981)

8. Do you approve or disapprove of the way each of the following is handling the debt ceiling issue? [ITEMS WERE ROTATED]

President Biden



May2023 Approve 34% Disapprove 55% (VOL) Don’t know 11% (n) (981)

The Republicans in Congress



May2023 Approve 29% Disapprove 60% (VOL) Don’t know 12% (n) (981)

The Democrats in Congress



May2023 Approve 32% Disapprove 55% (VOL) Don’t know 12% (n) (981)

9. Do you think that raising the debt ceiling should be tied to negotiations over spending on federal programs, or should these two issues be dealt with separately, or do you have no opinion on this?



May2023 Negotiations should be tied 25% Dealt with separately 51% No opinion 24% (n) (981)

The Monmouth University Poll was sponsored and conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute from May 18 to 23, 2023 with a probability-based national random sample of 981 adults age 18 and older. Interviews were conducted in English, and included 352 live landline telephone interviews, 512 live cell phone interviews, and 117 online surveys via a cell phone text invitation. Telephone numbers were selected through a mix of random digit dialing and list-based sampling. Landline respondents were selected with a modified Troldahl-Carter youngest adult household screen. Interviewing services were provided by Braun Research, with sample obtained from Dynata (RDD, n= 669), Aristotle (list, n= 140) and a panel of prior Monmouth poll participants (n= 172). Monmouth is responsible for all aspects of the survey design, data weighting and analysis. The full sample is weighted for region, age, education, gender and race based on US Census information (ACS 2021 one-year survey). For results based on this sample, one can say with 95% confidence that the error attributable to sampling has a maximum margin of plus or minus 5.6 percentage points adjusted for sample design effects (1.79). Sampling error can be larger for sub-groups (see table below). In addition to sampling error, one should bear in mind that question wording and practical difficulties in conducting surveys can introduce error or bias into the findings of opinion polls.





DEMOGRAPHICS (weighted) Self-Reported 26% Republican 44% Independent 30% Democrat 49% Male 51% Female 29% 18-34 33% 35-54 38% 55+ 61% White 13% Black 18% Hispanic 8% Asian/Other 67% No degree 33% 4 year degree

MARGIN OF ERROR unweighted sample moe(+/-) TOTAL 981 5.6% REGISTERED VOTER Yes 907 5.8% No 74 20.4% SELF-REPORTED PARTY ID Republican 260 10.9% Independent 420 8.6% Democrat 290 10.3% IDEOLOGY Liberal 221 11.8% Moderate 374 9.1% Conservative 368 9.2% GENDER Male 499 7.9% Female 482 8.0% AGE 18-34 150 14.3% 35-54 346 9.4% 55+ 482 8.0% CHILDREN IN HOME Yes 251 11.1% No 726 6.5% RACE White, non-Hispanic 711 6.6% Other 251 11.1% COLLEGE GRADUATE No degree 454 8.2% 4 year degree 525 7.7% WHITE COLLEGE White, no degree 334 9.6% White, 4 year degree 377 9.0% INCOME <$50K 262 10.9% $50 to <$100K 264 10.8% $100K+ 395 8.8%

Crosstabs may be found in the PDF file on the report webpage: https://www.monmouth.edu/polling-institute/reports/monmouthpoll_US_052423/