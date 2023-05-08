Fugitive Wanted for A 2022 Asbury Park Homicide Arrested

Lydell Brown, 19, of Asbury Park is charged with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and two related second-degree weapons offenses.

Shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 100 block of Prospect Avenue, near the intersection with Atlantic Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers encountered 19-year-old Dariel Vernet of Asbury Park, who had sustained multiple gunshot injuries. He was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead approximately one hour later. An autopsy yielded a determination that the manner of death was homicide.

The investigation into Vernet’s death, led by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Bureau and the Asbury Park Police Department, resulted in Brown and a juvenile defendant being identified as the individuals responsible for the shooting. The then-16-year-old juvenile, who was not identified due to his age, was apprehended on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, and he remains in custody pending future court proceedings.

Brown was located and arrested without incident in Toms River (Ocean County) yesterday by members of MCPO, the Asbury Park Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with information about this matter is still urged to contact MCPO Detective Sergeant Christopher Guy at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Anthony Troublefield at 732-774-1300. This case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutors Caitlin J. Sidley and Alexandra Strzykalski.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendants have all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.