MCVSD takes three of top five spots; five of top 15

“The MCVSD is once again leading the way when it comes to high quality education with High Technology receiving the highest score according to the NJDOE and Academy of Allied Health and Science and Biotechnology High School scoring second and fifth highest respectively,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “In addition, the Marine Academy of Science and Technology (MAST) and Communications High School rated among the top 15. I want to congratulate the students, staff, parents and administration for earning this massive accomplishment.”

“Having five of our County Vocational Schools receive scores in the top 15 of the NJDOE ratings is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff, students, parents and administrators,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Nick DiRocco, liaison to the MCVSD. “Congratulations to all of the schools for this incredible feat and thank you for representing Monmouth County so well.”

The NJDOE rated every high school’s performance based on test results, graduation rates and other contributing factors.

The MCVSD prepares students for an evolving workplace, lifelong learning and further education through specialized academics, career and technical programs and achievement of the New Jersey Student Learning Standards.

To learn more about the MCVSD, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.