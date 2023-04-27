Spring Made in Monmouth expo to be held at Brookdale’s Collins Arena on April 29

“Small businesses are essential to our local economy and Made in Monmouth is an excellent opportunity for vendors to showcase their locally made products and we welcome attendees to shop and support all of the local businesses that will be in attendance,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “We would like to thank Brookdale Community College for being a true partner in this venture and offering a great space for this exciting program.”

The event is free for both vendors and visitors. All vendors who participate in the event manufacture their products in Monmouth County. Over 200 vendors will showcase a wide variety of jewelry, art, food and drink, accessories, home decor, and much more.

Made in Monmouth is organized by the Grow Monmouth team in the County’s Division of Economic Development. Grow Monmouth officials meet regularly with business, civic and government leaders to help identify and deliver business resources. It has become a major public-private project to create and retain jobs in Monmouth County.

To learn more about Made in Monmouth and to view a directory of more than 150 vendors that have participated in program events, please go to www.madeinmonmouth.com