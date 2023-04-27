SAYREVILLE MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE PLUS 35 YEARS FOR BIAS-DRIVEN MURDER OF STRANGER

Jamil Hubbard, 30, of Sayreville was sentenced Tuesday afternoon by Monmouth

County Superior Court Judge Lourdes Lucas for causing the death of 56-year-old Jerry

Wolkowitz.

At approximately 7:15 a.m. on the morning of Tuesday, May 1, 2018, members of

the Freehold Township Police Department and other first responders rushed to the

Chesterfield Apartments on Harding Road on a report of a physical altercation involving

a person struck by a vehicle. At that location they found Wolkowitz in the apartment

complex’s parking lot, having sustained severe injuries to his head, abdomen, and back.

Wolkowitz was subsequently transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for

emergency treatment.

Missing from the parking lot was Wolkowitz’s vehicle, a Kia Forte, which Hubbard

was later found to have stolen. Hubbard then led police on a pursuit, refusing to obey

commands to pull over, until it was terminated due to high speeds and out of concern for

public safety. Minutes later, the Kia was found abandoned on Bordentown Avenue in

Sayreville, and Hubbard was arrested by members of the Sayreville Police Department

without incident at his home in the nearby Winding Wood Apartments.

An investigation involving numerous members of the MCPO Major Crimes

Bureau, Freehold Township Police Department, and Sayreville Police Department later

revealed that Hubbard was in the area that morning because he had slept in his vehicle

overnight, having engaged in an argument with his ex-girlfriend, a resident of the

apartment complex, the night before. When he woke up, he told investigators, he spotted

Wolkowitz walking nearby and decided to try to kill him because he was white, initially

attacking him from behind with punches and kicks before stealing his wallet and car keys.

www. m c p o n j . org

He also told investigators he dragged the victim into the parking lot and ran him over

with the defendant’s car.

Wolkowitz, a longtime member of the Freehold First Aid and Emergency Squad

and a freelance photographer, remained hospitalized in a coma until he died due to his

injuries on Thursday, October 18, 2018. A Monmouth County Grand Jury returned an

indictment against Hubbard in March 2019.

Hubbard’s prosecution was handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutors

Hoda Soliman and Keri Schaefer, who presented evidence during a seven-week trial

refuting an attempted insanity defense, showing that Hubbard’s conduct was intentional,

knowing, and deliberate. At the conclusion of the trial, in November 2022, the jury

convicted him of first-degree Murder, first-degree Bias Intimidation, second-degree

Eluding, third-degree Theft from the Person, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an

Unlawful Purpose, and third-degree Motor Vehicle Theft.

Judge Lucas yesterday ordered that Hubbard serve a life term for the murder

conviction, 25 years for the bias conviction, and 10 years for the eluding conviction, with

all three terms to run consecutively to each other. During the sentencing hearing, three of

Wolkowitz’s siblings and his fiancée either read statements into the record or had their

remarks read into the record on their behalf. In addition, a statement by the victim’s nowdeceased mother was read into the record by a family member.

Judge Lucas remarked on the case’s extreme brutality, which prompted an obvious

need for deterrence.

“Racism has no place in our community. The evidence demonstrated this brutal

attack was a targeted one, based on race, and such abhorrent behavior cannot be tolerated.

Yesterday’s sentencing constituted an unambiguous message regarding this notion,”

Prosecutor Santiago said. “There is no place in civilized society for those who commit

such acts, and the only appropriate reckoning in cases such as these is their permanent

removal from society. We hope that yesterday’s proceedings offered a measure of solace

for the many individuals who so clearly loved and respected Mr. Wolkowitz so deeply.”

Hubbard was represented at trial by Allison Friedman, Esq. and Katherine M.

Caola, Esq.