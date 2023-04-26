© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Local News

Student Files Lawsuit Against Monmouth University Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Michele McBride
Published April 26, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT
In the suit, the woman alleges that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by another student on campus after a party in 2019. Her suit also says that the University should have known that the accused presented a danger because he left his previous unidentified undergraduate school after “allegations of sexual assault were raised against him there,” A spokesperson for Monmouth University said that the college does not comment on active litigation.
Monmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
