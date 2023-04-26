Student Files Lawsuit Against Monmouth University Over Alleged Sexual Assault
In the suit, the woman alleges that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by another student on campus after a party in 2019. Her suit also says that the University should have known that the accused presented a danger because he left his previous unidentified undergraduate school after “allegations of sexual assault were raised against him there,” A spokesperson for Monmouth University said that the college does not comment on active litigation.
