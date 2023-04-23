OCEAN COUNTY ANIMAL FACILITIES CELEBRATE NATIONAL ADOPT A SHELTER PET DAY APRIL 3

On Saturday, April 29 and Sunday April 30, 2023, any person adopting a cat or dog will pay only half price the regular adoption fee and receive a gift bag full of goodies.

The event will take place at the Northern Ocean County Animal Facility located at 615 Freemont Avenue in Jackson and the temporary shelter located at 20 Collingstown Road in Barnegat.

People that are seriously considering adopting a new pet can visit the shelter during regular business hours 1P.M. – 4P.M.

Call 732-657-8086 or 609-978-0127 for additional information regarding our available pets and the adoption process.