“The Department of Public Works and Engineering Open House Job Fair is an exciting opportunity for job-seekers to learn about openings available such as bridge construction worker, bridge repairer, senior bridge repairer, senior mechanic diesel and tree maintenance workers,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering. “No appointments are necessary and on-the-spot interviews will be available to those in attendance.”

Monmouth County offers an excellent Benefits package for full-time positions and the Department of Public Works and Engineering will provide on-the-job training for those hired.

Please note that all positions available at the Job Fair require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

Individuals who are interested in a position, but unable to attend the Open House Job Fair may submit an application by visiting www.visitmonmouth.com.

For more information, call Monmouth County Human Resources at 732-431-7300.

Monmouth County Department of Public Works

and Engineering to host job fair April 29

