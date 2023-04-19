‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ historic tour returns for 2023

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Historical Commission is proud to announce that the 2023 “A Weekend in Old Monmouth” tour will take place on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, May 7, from noon to 5 p.m. with three new locations to visit.

“We are excited to announce that 50 sites will be featured on this year’s ‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ tour,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Monmouth County Historical Commission. “The tour will feature local organizations’ museums and historic buildings, which will provide a glimpse of Monmouth County’s extensive history. All fees will be waived at the participating sites during the weekend.”

The Monmouth County Historical Commission is also proud to announce that three new sites will be included this year.

“We are pleased to welcome three new sites to the tour in 2023: Historic Portland Place in Highlands, the Monmouth Boat Club in Red Bank and Grover House in Middletown,” said Commissioner Burry. “Two sites are returning to the tour from previous years: the Seabright Lawn Tennis and Cricket Club in Rumson and Saint Catharine Church in Spring Lake.”

The sites on the tour are generally operated independently. The self-guided tour allows for easy access and various transportation routes between the sites. To start planning your route, preview the tour sites on the County’s website at www.visitmonmouth.com.

A published tour guide that includes all participating site locations, year-round programming and contact information will be available at any historic site on the tour or by downloading the guide at www.visitmonmouth.com.

The Historical Commission is also offering a virtual tour that will present all 50 historic sites in an interactive format which will include information, photos, and a map of the tour guide. Each tour site is now a “story point” on an interactive map using state-of-the-art technology.

The annual “A Weekend in Old Monmouth” tour is coordinated by the Monmouth County Historical Commission. The Commission, which was established by the Board of Chosen Freeholders in 1988, is dedicated to the preservation of the County’s rich historic heritage. As advocates for the preservation of historic properties, sites and projects, the Commission encourages residents to be involved as well.

The participating locations in the 2023 “A Weekend in Old Monmouth” tour are:

All Saints Memorial Church, Middletown

Allaire Historic Village, Wall Township

Allen House, Shrewsbury Borough

Allentown Presbyterian Church, Allentown

Baird Homestead, Millstone Township

Battery Lewis, Hartshorne Park, Highlands

Burrowes Mansion Museum, Matawan

Christ Church, Shrewsbury Borough

Covenhoven House, Freehold Borough

Craig House at Monmouth Battlefield, Freehold Township

Crawford House, Tinton Falls

Dr. Cooke's Medical Office, Holmdel

Eatontown Historical Museum, Eatontown

Friends Meeting House, Shrewsbury Borough

Great Auditorium, Ocean Grove, Neptune Township

Grover House, Middletown

Holmes-Hendrickson House, Holmdel

InfoAge Science Museum (Camp Evans), Wall Township

Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Freehold Township

Joseph Murray Farmhouse, Middletown

Keyport Fire Museum, Keyport

Keyport Historical Society, Keyport

Longstreet Farm (Historic), Holmdel

Marlpit Hall, Middletown

Monmouth Boat Club, Red Bank

Monmouth County Historical Association Museum, Freehold Borough

Montrose Schoolhouse, Colts Neck

National Guard Museum, Sea Girt

Oakley Farm House, Freehold Township

Ocean Grove Historical Museum, Neptune Township

Old First Church, Middletown

Old Tennent Church, Manalapan

Old Wall Historical Society, Wall Township

Old Yellow Meeting House, Upper Freehold Township

Parker Homestead, Little Silver

Portland Place (Historic), Highlands

Red Bank Woman's Club, Red Bank

Roosevelt Borough (Jersey Homesteads Historic District), Roosevelt

Saint Catharine Church, Spring Lake

Seabright Lawn Tennis and Cricket Club, Rumson

Shrewsbury Historical Museum, Shrewsbury Borough

Squan Village Historical Society Museum, Manasquan

Stephen Crane House, Asbury Park

Strauss Mansion Museum, Atlantic Highlands

Taylor-Butler House, Middletown

Township of Ocean Historical Museum, Ocean Township

T. Thomas Fortune House, Red Bank

Twin Lights Museum, Highlands

Village Inn, Englishtown

Walnford (Historic), Upper Freehold Township