‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ historic tour returns for 2023
FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Historical Commission is proud to announce that the 2023 “A Weekend in Old Monmouth” tour will take place on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, May 7, from noon to 5 p.m. with three new locations to visit.
“We are excited to announce that 50 sites will be featured on this year’s ‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ tour,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Monmouth County Historical Commission. “The tour will feature local organizations’ museums and historic buildings, which will provide a glimpse of Monmouth County’s extensive history. All fees will be waived at the participating sites during the weekend.”
The Monmouth County Historical Commission is also proud to announce that three new sites will be included this year.
“We are pleased to welcome three new sites to the tour in 2023: Historic Portland Place in Highlands, the Monmouth Boat Club in Red Bank and Grover House in Middletown,” said Commissioner Burry. “Two sites are returning to the tour from previous years: the Seabright Lawn Tennis and Cricket Club in Rumson and Saint Catharine Church in Spring Lake.”
The sites on the tour are generally operated independently. The self-guided tour allows for easy access and various transportation routes between the sites. To start planning your route, preview the tour sites on the County’s website at www.visitmonmouth.com.
A published tour guide that includes all participating site locations, year-round programming and contact information will be available at any historic site on the tour or by downloading the guide at www.visitmonmouth.com.
The Historical Commission is also offering a virtual tour that will present all 50 historic sites in an interactive format which will include information, photos, and a map of the tour guide. Each tour site is now a “story point” on an interactive map using state-of-the-art technology.
The annual “A Weekend in Old Monmouth” tour is coordinated by the Monmouth County Historical Commission. The Commission, which was established by the Board of Chosen Freeholders in 1988, is dedicated to the preservation of the County’s rich historic heritage. As advocates for the preservation of historic properties, sites and projects, the Commission encourages residents to be involved as well.
The participating locations in the 2023 “A Weekend in Old Monmouth” tour are:
All Saints Memorial Church, Middletown
Allaire Historic Village, Wall Township
Allen House, Shrewsbury Borough
Allentown Presbyterian Church, Allentown
Baird Homestead, Millstone Township
Battery Lewis, Hartshorne Park, Highlands
Burrowes Mansion Museum, Matawan
Christ Church, Shrewsbury Borough
Covenhoven House, Freehold Borough
Craig House at Monmouth Battlefield, Freehold Township
Crawford House, Tinton Falls
Dr. Cooke's Medical Office, Holmdel
Eatontown Historical Museum, Eatontown
Friends Meeting House, Shrewsbury Borough
Great Auditorium, Ocean Grove, Neptune Township
Grover House, Middletown
Holmes-Hendrickson House, Holmdel
InfoAge Science Museum (Camp Evans), Wall Township
Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Freehold Township
Joseph Murray Farmhouse, Middletown
Keyport Fire Museum, Keyport
Keyport Historical Society, Keyport
Longstreet Farm (Historic), Holmdel
Marlpit Hall, Middletown
Monmouth Boat Club, Red Bank
Monmouth County Historical Association Museum, Freehold Borough
Montrose Schoolhouse, Colts Neck
National Guard Museum, Sea Girt
Oakley Farm House, Freehold Township
Ocean Grove Historical Museum, Neptune Township
Old First Church, Middletown
Old Tennent Church, Manalapan
Old Wall Historical Society, Wall Township
Old Yellow Meeting House, Upper Freehold Township
Parker Homestead, Little Silver
Portland Place (Historic), Highlands
Red Bank Woman's Club, Red Bank
Roosevelt Borough (Jersey Homesteads Historic District), Roosevelt
Saint Catharine Church, Spring Lake
Seabright Lawn Tennis and Cricket Club, Rumson
Shrewsbury Historical Museum, Shrewsbury Borough
Squan Village Historical Society Museum, Manasquan
Stephen Crane House, Asbury Park
Strauss Mansion Museum, Atlantic Highlands
Taylor-Butler House, Middletown
Township of Ocean Historical Museum, Ocean Township
T. Thomas Fortune House, Red Bank
Twin Lights Museum, Highlands
Village Inn, Englishtown
Walnford (Historic), Upper Freehold Township