County Clerk Hanlon, Sheriff Golden, and Surrogate Raisch Announce the Return of the Mobile County Connectio

The Mobile County Connection will be making its first stop of the year in Holmdel Township on Wednesday, April 26 at the Monmouth County Library – Holmdel Branch at Bell Works. Services from the County Clerk, Sheriff, and Surrogate’s Offices will be available to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are proud to re-launch the Mobile County Connection to bring the services of our offices directly

to the people,” said County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon. “Our goal is to continue to connect people with their County government, and outreach events such as the Mobile County Connection make it easier for anyone to fulfill their government needs.”

“The Mobile County Connection enhances our continuing efforts to make government services and public safety initiatives more accessible to the residents of Monmouth County,” said Sheriff Shaun Golden. “It has been a tremendous success traveling to municipalities, senior centers and libraries throughout the county to serve the public’s needs in a timely and convenient fashion, and we are pleased to be offering these resources once again.”

“We look forward to bringing the Mobile County Connection to communities and meeting the residents who will utilize its services,” said Surrogate Maureen T. Raisch. “Having access to county government services on wheels allows us to better serve the public.”

At the Mobile County Connection on April 26, the County Clerk’s Office will be on-site to assist with the processing of passport applications, as well as the taking of passport photographs. The office will issue Veterans Discount, Gold Star Family, and County Identification Cards, and will provide free notary services. Additional information regarding elections/voting and the Property Fraud Alert service will also be available.

The County Sheriff’s Office will be on-site to issue Youth Identification and Registry Ready Identification Cards, and will provide the Prescription Disposal Drop Off Box for residents to safely dispose of unused, unwanted, and expired medicines. In addition, child safety seat inspections will be offered and the Sheriff’s Hope One

Truck will be at the event to provide addiction services. Other education and public safety brochures for children and seniors will also be available.

The County Surrogate’s Office will be on-site to provide information regarding the probate of a will, qualifying as an administrator of an estate, guardianship of an incapacitated individual, finalize adoptions, and will have free publications to serve as guides.

For more information about the available services at the Mobile County Connection, including the required documentation for the mentioned services, please log onto MobileCountyConnection.com or MonmouthCountyClerk.com.

