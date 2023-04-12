© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Local News

Pedestrian killed in Ocean County

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published April 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT
Authorities were called around 8:45 Monday night to the intersection of Whitesville Road and Jumping Brook Drive. They found that 67-year-old Howard Dasheff, had been hit by a car being driven by a 22-year-old Jackson resident. Dasheff was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where he later died. According to officials, he was wearing dark clothing when he tried to cross Whitesville Road outside a designated crosswalk.

The driver who hit him did not show any “outward signs” of impairment and remained on the scene. As of Tuesday afternoon, the driver was not facing any charges.

Local News Ocean County
Michele McBride
