Local News

Made in Monmouth Returns to Brookdale Community College

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published April 10, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT
Monmouth County Government
When you visit or communicate with any of the vendors, please let them know that you saw their information and products in this Vendor Directory. Many of our Made in Monmouth vendors have store front locations and they are indicated in the directory with an address. Make sure you check their websites for days and hours of operation. All vendors listed manufacture a consumer product in Monmouth County.

Made in Monmouth is sponsored by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners and organized by the County's Division of Economic Development. The County has several initiatives designed to help retain and grow Monmouth County's vibrant economic base.

If you are interested in finding out more about the programs that Monmouth County has to offer, please contact the County Division of Economic Development at (732)-431-7470, or via email at econdev@co.monmouth.nj.us

