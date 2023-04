Toms River police were summoned to the Third Avenue lot in the Ortley Beach section of the township Tuesday morning. Officers closed off the area and contacted the Marine Mammal Stranding Center who has not released further information. According to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, this is the second harbor porpoise to wash ashore in the state this year. The Center has a 24-hour hotline to report strandings, that is 609-266-0538.