COVID-19 vaccine site at Brookdale Community College to close March 28

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published March 26, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT
“We are grateful to Brookdale Community College and Monmouth Medical Center for their partnership in this endeavor, which helped the County provide a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine site to our residents during a time when there was a significant demand for access to the vaccine,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Thankfully, residents now have a variety of ways to access the vaccine, if they would like to receive it, including through the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD).”

“With the Brookdale Community College vaccine site closing, there are still options for those who would like to receive to a COVID-19 vaccine, including weekly sites in Asbury Park, Neptune, Freehold and Howell, which are run by the MCHD,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the MCHD. “Residents can visit our website at www.visitmonmouth.com or download the Monmouth County Health Department App information to learn more.”

For news and information regarding COVID-19 vaccines and testing in Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

