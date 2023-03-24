KEYPORT MAN CHARGED WITH $60K THEFT, IMPERSONATION

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law

FREEHOLD – A Bayshore man has been criminally charged with stealing more than $60,000 from a local appliance repair company that he managed financial matters for over the course of several years, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Friday.

Eduardo “Edward” Murillo, 46, of Keyport is charged with third-degree Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition and third-degree Impersonation/Identity Theft.

An investigation by members of the MCPO Financial Crimes & Public Corruption Bureau revealed that Murillo first met the principal of the aforementioned appliance repair company several years ago, during services at a church in Matawan. Thereafter, purporting to be highly experienced in accounting, Murillo began handling the personal and financial business of the victim and his company, also based in Matawan.

Analysis of financial records revealed that on various dates between 2017 and 2019, Murillo stole a little more than $61,000 from the company, using a variety of unauthorized transactions, and spending the proceeds on items such as personal expenses and sports betting.

Murillo surrendered to authorities without incident yesterday and was formally charged and released pending a Monmouth County Superior Court hearing tentatively scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 2.

Anyone with additional information about Murillo’s activities is urged to contact MCPO Detective Michael W. Donovan III at 800-533-7443.

This case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Anastos. Murillo is being represented by Taylor DiBenedetto, Esq., with an office in New Brunswick.

Convictions on criminal charges of this nature can be punishable by up to five years in state prison.