Former Wawa Site Planning On A Change

There’s a plan to convert the site of the former Wawa in Hazlet for a totally different use. The Asbury Park Press is reporting that an urgent care center will take over the site of the Wawa on Route 36. The Hazlet Land Use Board is set to vote tonight on a motion to convert the former convenience store location to a Hackensack Meridian urgent care center, their eighth in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. They have location in Brick, Eatontown, Forker River, Freehold, Jackson, Toms River, and Neptune. The location on Long Beach Island is listed as “Temporarily Closed”. The health care provider lists the Hazlet location as “Coming Soon” on their website.