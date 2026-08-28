Zepplin Reimagined - NEW YEAR'S EVE!
Zepplin Reimagined - NEW YEAR'S EVE!
Ring in New Year's Eve with Magical Mystery Doors and a bold reimagining of Led Zeppelin's legendary catalog. Fresh arrangements, dynamic visuals, and unexpected twists create a rock concert that honors the classics while delivering a distinctive live experience.
Algonquin Arts Theatre
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 31 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Algonquin Arts Theatre
Algonquin Arts Theatre
60 Abe Voorhees DriveManasquan, New Jersey 08736
732-528-9211
boxoffice@algonquinarts.org