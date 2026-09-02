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YMCA of the Jersey Shore Counseling & Social Services Passport to Wellness Open House

YMCA of the Jersey Shore Counseling & Social Services Passport to Wellness Open House

All community members and professionals are invited to come and meet the people behind YMCA Counseling & Social Services. Guests will get their passport stamped as they move through stations and learn about the wide range of mental health, recovery, youth, and family support services available locally. Parents and caregivers, educators and guidance counselors, healthcare professionals, referral partners, local businesses, law enforcement, college students pursuing behavioral health careers, and anyone interested in learning about local mental health resources are encouraged to attend. Guests can reserve their passport by completing the RSVP form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScySXb5f0Yqgwkm6fgWo_h_kOQBOeNVVzosWuJk3RmCfs5TaA/viewform?usp=header

YMCA of the Jersey Shore Counseling & Social Services
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

YMCA of the Jersey Shore
giving@ymcanj.org
https://www.ymcanj.org
YMCA of the Jersey Shore Counseling & Social Services
166 Main Street
Matawan, New Jersey 07747
outpatient@ymcanj.org
ymcanj.org/css