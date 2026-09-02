YMCA of the Jersey Shore Counseling & Social Services Passport to Wellness Open House

All community members and professionals are invited to come and meet the people behind YMCA Counseling & Social Services. Guests will get their passport stamped as they move through stations and learn about the wide range of mental health, recovery, youth, and family support services available locally. Parents and caregivers, educators and guidance counselors, healthcare professionals, referral partners, local businesses, law enforcement, college students pursuing behavioral health careers, and anyone interested in learning about local mental health resources are encouraged to attend. Guests can reserve their passport by completing the RSVP form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScySXb5f0Yqgwkm6fgWo_h_kOQBOeNVVzosWuJk3RmCfs5TaA/viewform?usp=header