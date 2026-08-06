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Wind & Sea Festival

Wind & Sea Festival

A celebration of coastal water activities, including - kayaking, fishing, crabbing, seining, shelling, sandcastle building, children's crafts, nature activities, food vendors and so much more!

Free admission, free parking at the Belford Ferry Terminal. Shuttle buses will take visitors to and from Bayshore Waterfront Park.

Bayshore Waterfront Park
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Monmouth County Park System
732-842-4000 x4312
Info@monmouthcountyparks.com
www.MonmouthCountyParks.com
Bayshore Waterfront Park
719 Port Monmouth Road
Port Monmouth, New Jersey 07758
732-842-4000 ext.4256
Karen.Livingstone@co.monmouth.nj.us
www.MonmouthCountyParks.com