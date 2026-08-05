Wax & DJ Hoppa with Grieves

Wax and Hoppa had crossed paths musically before, but everything changed when Hoppa joined as Wax's tour DJ in 2024. On the road together, the two quickly discovered a deep creative chemistry and a shared obsession with making music as often as possible.

Hoppa never travels without his portable studio, and that habit turned the tour into a rolling recording session. Songs took shape in hotel rooms, green rooms, and the back of moving vans on long stretches across the US and Canada. "People call it 'work ethic,'" says Wax, "but when your work is fueled by fun and passion, it is very easy to clock in."

The result is Highway Hotel — a road-born album that finds the perfect middle ground between Hoppa's raw hip hop instincts and Wax's melodic range and eclectic lyricism. Hoppa credits the casual environments for keeping things honest: "You are way less likely to overthink… you just do what feels right in the moment and roll with it."

With a stacked guest list featuring Little Stranger, G Love, K.A.A.N., Jarren Benton, Watsky, Jarv, Demrick, ¡Mayday!, Krysta Youngs, Damn Skippy, Kail Problems, Marley B, 1Ton, SUMPP, and Wax's twin brother Herbal T, this is an album you will gladly bump over and over again.

