Trenton Circus Squad for TEENS
Trenton Circus Squad for TEENS
The Trenton Circus Squad will bring energy & creativity to the historic Asbury Park Carousel building through performances & interactive workshops! Try out some classic circus acts like juggling, unicycling, globe walking, acrobatics, stilt walking, plate spinning, & more!!
Register in Advance or Drop In!
Asbury Park Boardwalk - Asbury and Ocean Avenues at the Carousel Building
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Teen Arts NJ
732-566-2787
creativechangemakers@teenartsnj.org
Asbury Park Boardwalk - Asbury and Ocean Avenues at the Carousel Building