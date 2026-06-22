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Stream: 90.5 The Night

Trenton Circus Squad for TEENS

Trenton Circus Squad for TEENS

The Trenton Circus Squad will bring energy & creativity to the historic Asbury Park Carousel building through performances & interactive workshops! Try out some classic circus acts like juggling, unicycling, globe walking, acrobatics, stilt walking, plate spinning, & more!!

Register in Advance or Drop In!

Asbury Park Boardwalk - Asbury and Ocean Avenues at the Carousel Building
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Teen Arts NJ
732-566-2787
creativechangemakers@teenartsnj.org
https://teenartsnj.org/
Asbury Park Boardwalk - Asbury and Ocean Avenues at the Carousel Building