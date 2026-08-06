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Thompson Park Day

Thompson Park Day

Celebrate the magic of autumn with this annual family-friendly event featuring pumpkin painting, scarecrow contest, pumpkin carving contest, pie eating contest, rides, kid's races, wagon rides, climbing wall, ceramics, entertainment, archery, food vendors and lots more!

Free admission, free parking. Visit us online at www:MonmouthCountyParks.com for full details.

Thompson Park
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Monmouth County Park System
732-842-4000 x4312
Info@monmouthcountyparks.com
www.MonmouthCountyParks.com
Thompson Park
805 Newman Springs Road
Lincroft, New Jersey 07738
732-842-4000 ext. 4312
info@co.monmouth.nj.us
www.MonmouthCountyParks.com