Thompson Park Day
Thompson Park Day
Celebrate the magic of autumn with this annual family-friendly event featuring pumpkin painting, scarecrow contest, pumpkin carving contest, pie eating contest, rides, kid's races, wagon rides, climbing wall, ceramics, entertainment, archery, food vendors and lots more!
Free admission, free parking. Visit us online at www:MonmouthCountyParks.com for full details.
Thompson Park
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Monmouth County Park System
732-842-4000 x4312
Info@monmouthcountyparks.com
Thompson Park
805 Newman Springs RoadLincroft, New Jersey 07738
732-842-4000 ext. 4312
info@co.monmouth.nj.us