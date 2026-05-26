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The Spongebob Movie - Popcorn & Pajamas

The Spongebob Movie - Popcorn & Pajamas

“The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” sends your favorite sea sponge and sea star, SpongeBob and Patrick, on their first big-screen adventure: an epic, goofy, and (surprisingly) heroic quest to save city of Bikini Bottom.

When King Neptune’s crown is stolen and Mr. Krabs is framed, SpongeBob, convinced he’s “just a kid,” sets out to prove himself by tracking the crown to the dangerous Shell City. Along the way, he and Patrick encounter ruthless bikers, a villainous Plankton scheme, David Hasselhoff, and LOTS of ice-cream sundaes.

Come have the best day of your life at “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie!” **Free popcorn and crafts available while supplies last** UCPAC’s Popcorn & Pajamas Film Series is a digital presentation.

Union County Performing Arts Center - Hamilton Stage
$10 (All-In Pricing)
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Union County Performing Arts Center
7324998226
boxoffice@ucpac.org
ucpac.org
Union County Performing Arts Center - Hamilton Stage
360 Hamilton St
Rahway, New Jersey 07065
7324998226
Boxoffice@ucpac.org
https://ucpac.org/