The Shrewsbury Chorale presents “A More Perfect Union”, music by American composers, at 7pm, Friday, May 29, at the United Methodist Church of Red Bank, 247 Broad Street, Red Bank. The program will consist mostly of old American songs in sparkling new arrangements. Fiona Smith Sutherland will direct. Get your tickets ($25 regular, $20 senior/student, $10 children, 12 & under) on our website (https://www.shrewsburychorale.org) or at the door. And here’s a link (https://www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2026/06/29/new-england-symphonic-ensemble-0800pm) to our gig at Carnegie Hall on Jun 29!