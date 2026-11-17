By popular demand, “The Polar Express” stops at UCPAC’s Main Stage this Christmas Eve Eve. All aboard!

“Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see.” Believe in the magic of the season, the power of wonder, and the importance of keeping childlike faith alive—no matter your age.

Set on Christmas Eve, this classic Christmas movie tells the story of a young boy who sees a mysterious train bound for the North Pole stop outside his window and is invited aboard by its conductor. He joins other children as they embark on a journey to visit Santa Claus, who is preparing for Christmas. It stars Tom Hanks (in multiple roles), Daryl Sabara, Nona Gaye, Jimmy Bennett, and Eddie Deezen.

Be sure to stop in our lobby to snap a selfie and tell Santa your last-minute holiday wishes! Fill your cup with holiday cheer in our Café and celebrate the season with us!

Rated G. This 35mm presentation is part of the I. Joseph Hyatt Classic Film Series.