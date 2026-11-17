Travel back to the 80s with one of the decade's best-loved films, "The Karate Kid" in 35mm!

New Jersey teenager Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) moves to Southern California and is bullied by students at the infamous karate dojo Cobra Kai. When Daniel befriends Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), the handyman in his apartment complex who just happens to be a skilled martial artist, he begins to gain confidence as he learns the art of self-discipline, and of course, to "Wax on, wax off. Paint the fence. Sand the floor."

Mr. Miyagi's unconventional training methods are put to the test when Daniel takes on Johnny "Mercy is for the Weak" Lawrence at the All-Valley Karate Tournament, where Daniel dons his iconic headband, faces his fears, and (spoiler alert!) ultimately triumphs in one of the most iconic moments in 1980s cinema.

Come grab a cocktail, snap a selfie at our dojo-themed photo op, and enjoy "The Karate Kid" in 35mm, 'cause you're the best around; nothing's gonna ever keep you down!

Rated PG. This 35mm presentation of “The Karate Kid” is part of the I. Joseph Hyatt Classic Film Series.