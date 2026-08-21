The Joni Project - Celebrating the Music of Joni Mitchell

"The Joni Project is quite simply the finest and most musically sophisticated tribute to Joni on the scene today!" - Jim Faith, concert promoter and producer of The Great South Bay Music Festival

The Joni Project formed as a tribute in sound and spirit to Joni Mitchell, one of music’s greatest and most innovative artists. The band is fronted by New York's remarkable multi-instrumentalist and singer Katie Pearlman, who impressively plays Joni's songs in their original open guitar tunings; and includes jazz and jam band mainstays Dave Berg (guitar), Dan Ehrlich (bass), Alan Lerner (drums), Mark Mancini (keyboards), Steve Finkelstein (percussion), Premik Russell Tubbs (saxophone and flute), and Victoria Faiella (backing vocals).

Collectively, they’ve performed with members of the Grateful Dead, The Band, The Doors, the Neville Brothers, and so many others. Premik alone has played with Carlos Santana, Whitney Houston, Sting, James Taylor, Lady Gaga, Herbie Hancock, and more. Together, the band brings fresh interpretation to Joni’s legendary tunes from their many eras and genres – particularly from the time of her stunning and dynamic collaboration with Jaco Pastorius, Pat Metheny and Michael Brecker. But The Joni Project celebrates it all - from Both Sides Now, Big Yellow Taxi, Chelsea Morning and Help Me, to Raised on Robbery and Free Man in Paris. For this special show, The Joni Project will perform selections from Joni’s Hejira album – celebrating its 50th anniversary, plus a broad variety of Joni's other amazing songs from Blue, Court and Spark, Clouds, and more!