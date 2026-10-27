The Chubby Pickle Presents: Sonny Kenn Band w/ Patty C
The Chubby Pickle Presents: Sonny Kenn Band w/ Patty C
Sonny Kenn Band brings the masterful guitar work and performance chops of Sonny Kenn to Bay Avenue. We are so proud, anytime we have the great Sonny Kenn here in Highlands so come early for Sonny Kenn Band and stay late for Patty C.
The Chubby Pickle
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
thechubbypicklebooking@gmail.com
The Chubby Pickle
23 Bay AveHighlands, New Jersey 07732
732-872-7000
thechubbypicklenj@gmail.com