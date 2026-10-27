The Chubby Pickle Presents: Charlie Krause Band w/ Jamie Gallagher
The Chubby Pickle Presents: Charlie Krause Band w/ Jamie Gallagher
Charlie Krause Band is fresh off of the release of their EP "If Your Willing and The Creek Don't Rise" and they will be bringing those originals along with some great classic country, and classic rock. The night starts with the incredible voice of Jamie Gallagher playing originals and covers.
The Chubby Pickle
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
thechubbypicklebooking@gmail.com
The Chubby Pickle
23 Bay AveHighlands, New Jersey 07732
732-872-7000
thechubbypicklenj@gmail.com