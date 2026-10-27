© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

The Chubby Pickle Presents: Charlie Krause Band w/ Jamie Gallagher

The Chubby Pickle Presents: Charlie Krause Band w/ Jamie Gallagher

Charlie Krause Band is fresh off of the release of their EP "If Your Willing and The Creek Don't Rise" and they will be bringing those originals along with some great classic country, and classic rock. The night starts with the incredible voice of Jamie Gallagher playing originals and covers.

The Chubby Pickle
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

thechubbypicklebooking@gmail.com
The Chubby Pickle
23 Bay Ave
Highlands, New Jersey 07732
732-872-7000
thechubbypicklenj@gmail.com
https://www.thechubbypicklenj.com