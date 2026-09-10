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Stream: 90.5 The Night

The Black Poster Project Exhibit

The Black Poster Project Exhibit

The Prevention Coalition of Monmouth County hosts:

The Black Poster Project Exhibit is about Raising Awareness Through Lives Lost to Addiction

Asbury Park Senior Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Preferred Behavioral Health Group - Prevention Coalition of Monmouth Black
732.663.1800 ext. 2340
theblackposterproject@gmail.com
www.preferredbehavioral.org
Asbury Park Senior Center
1201 Springwood Avenue
Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712
theblackposterproject@gmail.com
theblackposterproject@gmail.com