The Black Poster Project Exhibit
The Black Poster Project Exhibit
The Prevention Coalition of Monmouth County hosts:
The Black Poster Project Exhibit is about Raising Awareness Through Lives Lost to Addiction
Asbury Park Senior Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Preferred Behavioral Health Group - Prevention Coalition of Monmouth Black
732.663.1800 ext. 2340
theblackposterproject@gmail.com
Asbury Park Senior Center
1201 Springwood AvenueAsbury Park, New Jersey 07712
theblackposterproject@gmail.com