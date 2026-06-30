Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 35mm

Raised in the sewers of New York, bathed in radioactive ooze, and trained in the art of ninjutsu by their rat sensei Splinter, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael – are heroes in a half shell!

When the sinister ninja Shredder and his Foot Clan take over the city, the turtles rise from their manhole to save the day! This is a totally tubular adventure that you won’t want to miss. So, grab a slice of pizza and a themed drink (or two), yell “Cowabunga, dude!,” shop from Travel Skate Shop, and get your tickets today!

Rated PG. This 35mm presentation is part of the I. Joseph Hyatt Classic Film Series.