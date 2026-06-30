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Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 35mm

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 35mm

Raised in the sewers of New York, bathed in radioactive ooze, and trained in the art of ninjutsu by their rat sensei Splinter, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael – are heroes in a half shell!

When the sinister ninja Shredder and his Foot Clan take over the city, the turtles rise from their manhole to save the day! This is a totally tubular adventure that you won’t want to miss. So, grab a slice of pizza and a themed drink (or two), yell “Cowabunga, dude!,” shop from Travel Skate Shop, and get your tickets today!

Rated PG. This 35mm presentation is part of the I. Joseph Hyatt Classic Film Series.

Union County Performing Arts Center - Main Stage
$17 in advance/ $22 day of show (All In Pricing)
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Union County Performing Arts Center
7324998226
boxoffice@ucpac.org
ucpac.org
Union County Performing Arts Center - Main Stage
1601 Irving Street
Rahway, New Jersey 07065
7324998226
Boxoffice@ucpac.org
https://ucpac.org/