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Teen Arts @ Konscious Community Center

Teen Arts @ Konscious Community Center

FREE art pop-ups for middle and high school students!!! Families are welcome to register for as many dates as they’d like. Space is limited.
What To Expect
Each month's pop-up will feature a different arts-based experience.
Each session will start with breath-work and a grounding exercise for everyone to participate in.
Projects may include visual arts, literary arts, performance-based activities, or other creative community-centered offerings.
The specific project for each date will be announced one week before the event.
Good To Know
Free to attend
Designed especially for middle and high school students
All kids are welcome
Activities can be modified as needed
Limited capacity
Advance registration is encouraged
You are welcome to register for as many dates as you’d like

Konscious Community Center
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Teen Arts NJ
732-566-2787
creativechangemakers@teenartsnj.org
https://teenartsnj.org/
Konscious Community Center
631 Lake Avenue
Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712
(732) 566-2787
info@teenartsnj.org
https://www.konscious.org/