Teen Arts @ Konscious Community Center

FREE art pop-ups for middle and high school students!!! Families are welcome to register for as many dates as they’d like. Space is limited.

What To Expect

Each month's pop-up will feature a different arts-based experience.

Each session will start with breath-work and a grounding exercise for everyone to participate in.

Projects may include visual arts, literary arts, performance-based activities, or other creative community-centered offerings.

The specific project for each date will be announced one week before the event.

Good To Know

Free to attend

Designed especially for middle and high school students

All kids are welcome

Activities can be modified as needed

Limited capacity

Advance registration is encouraged

You are welcome to register for as many dates as you’d like

