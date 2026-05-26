Teen Arts @ Konscious Community Center
Teen Arts @ Konscious Community Center
FREE art pop-ups for middle and high school students!!! Families are welcome to register for as many dates as they’d like. Space is limited.
What To Expect
Each month's pop-up will feature a different arts-based experience.
Each session will start with breath-work and a grounding exercise for everyone to participate in.
Projects may include visual arts, literary arts, performance-based activities, or other creative community-centered offerings.
The specific project for each date will be announced one week before the event.
Good To Know
Free to attend
Designed especially for middle and high school students
All kids are welcome
Activities can be modified as needed
Limited capacity
Advance registration is encouraged
You are welcome to register for as many dates as you’d like